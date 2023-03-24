Ronaldo Now World’s Most Capped Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo became the most-capped men’s international footballer last night following his starting place in Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying opener against Liechtenstein last night. He scored a brace a Portugal won 4-0.

Ronaldo moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup but has now extended the record to 197.

New Portugal Manager, Roberto Martinez, renewed faith in the 38-year-old forward who was believed to have ended his international career which started in 2003 but is now waxing stronger playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr. He has now scored a men’s record 118 international goals.

Martinez insisted “he is very important for the team” and “I do not look at the age”.

Ronaldo’s latest record has further cement his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Portuguese’s glittering career has seen him win seven domestic top-flight titles, 11 other major domestic trophies, five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and one European Championship.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has also won the Ballon d’Or five times and been named the Best FIFA Men’s player twice.

He became the first player to score 800 top-level career goals in November and also holds a host of other men’s individual records for both club and country including:

Most Champions League goals (140)

Most Champions League appearances (183)

Most Champions League wins (5)

Only player to score in three Champions League finals

Appeared in most European Championship finals (5)

Most goals in European Championship finals (14)

Most Euro and World Cup final goals combined (22)

Most international goals in world football (118)

The first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men’s international football

Kristine Lilly is the most-capped female footballer of all time, having played 354 times for the United States.