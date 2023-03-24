NSCDC Reiterates Commitment to Protect Schools

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi has assured that its operatives would continue to provide the needed schools’ security to enhance a safe teaching and learning environment in the country.



He gave the assurance at a one-day stakeholders workshop organised by the Corps, with the theme, “Ensuring Schools Security for Sustainable National Development,” at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.



The CG hinted that participants were carefully selected from various MDAs who are co-stakeholders in the Safe Schools Initiative programme such as Ministries of Finance and Education, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum among others.



He stated that the workshop would provide a forum for stakeholders to thoroughly examine the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document for the purpose of validation and full national implementation.



Represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Operations, ACG Philip Ayuba, the CG described the Safe Schools Programme of the federal government as laudable, reiterating that it would bring an end to series of attacks on schools and kidnapping of school children in the country.

According to Audi, the workshop also sought to harvest inputs, welcome suggestions and process the various contributions of other stakeholders towards the commencement of Safe Schools Operations in Nigeria.



He pointed out that as the lead agency in the programme, the NSCDC in May 2021, conducted a vulnerability survey of all schools in the country and have published the statistics obtained of all vulnerable schools for necessary action.



The Corps helmsman maintained that in continuation with its resolve to ensure security in schools, the NSCDC with assistance from the Federal Ministry of Finance, flagged off the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre on the 13th of February, 2023 to commence the national implementation of the programme.

He expressed optimism that at the end of workshop, participants would come up with a carefully and thoroughly examined SOP that would serve as a blueprint for the program’s implementation.