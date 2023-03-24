Emir Bayero Congratulates Kano Governor-elect

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has congratulated the new Governor-elect of Kano State, Mr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his victory in the election that was conducted on Saturday March 18, 2023.

His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, noted in a letter that was personally signed by him that the people have accepted the democratic system of government by the mnner they came out en masse to cast their votes as provided by the constitution.

Emir Bayero also thanked Islamic scholars, priests and the rest of the community for all the prayers they offered for peace, before, during and after the elections.

He also called on the governor-elect to cooperate with all the community groups in running the government in order to spur economic growth that would improve the lives of the residents of the state.

He further wished for lasting peace and stability in Kano State as well as other parts of the country and prayed to Almighty Allah for the successful completion of his tenure as well as the development of the economy of Kano State.