Rahman: Tinubu Out of Country to Rest, Observe Lesser Hajj

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday, by the Office of President-elect which was signed by Tunde Rahman, adding that he took the deserved rest after a very exhaustive campaign and election seasons.

He said the president-elect left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

Rahman said, “The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.”

He said while away, Tinubu would also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme, adding that he is expected back in the country soon.

He enjoined the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from the office of the president-elect.