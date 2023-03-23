Ondo Monarch Congratulates Tinubu, Says He’s Worthy Yoruba Son





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the February 25 presidential election.

This is contained in a congratulatory letter to Tinubu, which he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said the people of the entire Ondo Kingdom were proud of the president-elect and his political records over the years.

He urged Tinubu to reciprocate the confidence reposed in him by the entire Nigerians by delivering the much needed good governance.

Part of the letter reads: “It is with much joy and excitement that I convey the goodwill of the Osemawe Palace and entire Ondo people at home and abroad, to Your Excellency, on your election as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I say, hearty congratulations!

“Please note, Your Excellency, that the people of this Kingdom have followed your political trajectory over these decades with keen interest.

“We have noted your untainted commitment to democracy, and the determination you brought into the deepening of democratic governance in our country.

“It is gladsome to note that your doggedness, diligence and focused political engagement across the nation have shown you up as a worthy son of Yoruba land.

“We, the Ondos, are enthused that you have by so doing underscored those values the Yoruba people in Nigeria and the Diaspora have always held dear.

“We are happy that the entire country has now come to see what the Yoruba have always seen in you, and chosen to invest you with the power, which you have always sought.

“For us, we know that you have sought this power, not for yourself, but as a plank to the delivery of good governance to the entire country.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty God that sees the good intentions of your heart shall continue to grant you the grace, wisdom, and strength to bring these good plans and desires to reality.

“Kindly extend our very high regards to your ever supportive wife, and the next First Lady of our country, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who Incidentally is a worthy alumna of the Federal Government’s flagship higher educational institution in our community, the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo city.

“Accept please, Your Excellency, the assurance of our very high regards, and, Congratulations!”