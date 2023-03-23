Kogi: PDP Screens Melaye, Awoniyi, Others for Guber Primary

•Anyanwu gives condition for consensus in Imo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary committee headed by Hon. Hassan Saleh, has screened nine aspirants from Kogi State, including Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Attai Aidoko, Kebiru Usman, Abdullahi Haruna SAN, Hon. Zakaria Alfa, Musa Wada, Bolu Femi, Yomi Awoniyi and Idoko Lona Idah.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday, said the only consensus in the governorship primary election in the state is for the former governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, to step down for him in the forthcoming primary election in the state.

Anyanwu and Ihedioha were the only persons that appeared before the PDP Imo State governorship primary election screening committee headed by Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Speaking with reporters after appearing before the screening committee, the PDP national Secretary, said the only alternative to having a consensus was for Ihedioha to step down for him.

According to him, “On the possibility of consensus, the only consensus is when he steps down for me, because he has been the governorship candidate in the state for three times, that is why Imo state people are agitating for a new person and how can you give one person ticket for three times? So, this time, let a new person go.

“Yes, I have been screened, it’s almost take a bow and go, because I have passed through different screenings, before becoming national secretary. I have served in different capacities. I have been a two term local government chairman, two term state house of Assembly member and a senator and I also ran for governor with Emeka Ihedioha in 2019.

“So, I passed through the screening, even the screening panel said they don’t have an issues with me. Today, I even let them know what they don’t even know before about the issue of tax clearance, tax clearance can be forged out there, but I told them to always demand for the receipt. We are only two in the governorship race: Emeka Ihedioha and myself,” he said.

Also, the governorship screening committee for Bayelsa State, headed by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has screened Governor Douye Diriye of the state, who is the only governorship candidate for the state.

Certifying him worthy to stand for the governorship election, the chairman of the committee, said, having being a senator as well as a serving governor and the right of first refusal, “We certify him worthy to contest the November governorship election this year.”

Fielding questions after receiving his certificate, Diri said, “I have an unfinished business. I want to extend the peace currently in the state. The only way is to stabilise the peace and development currently in the state. I am seeking a new term of office to complete the projects that is currently ongoing in the state.

“Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly took place in Bayesla state without recording a violent activity. This, I will extend to other parts of the state and make the state a heaven of peace,” he stated.

The screening of the Kogi State governorship aspirants has been scheduled to take place today, Wednesday.