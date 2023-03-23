Ericsson, MediaTek Expand 5G Deployment Options for CSPs

Emma Okonji

Ericsson and MediaTek have successfully merged four channels – one frequency division duplex (FDD) and three time division duplex (TDD), to deliver a downlink speed of 4.36 Gbps, the highest known speed based on this band combination. This four-component carrier (4CC) aggregation combination will increase the 5G deployment options for communications service providers by blending different frequency bands.

In an interoperability development test (IoDT), the two companies completed the 5G data call using one low-band and three mid-band channels in the sub-7GHz frequency range (FR1) bands, where typically most of the 5G data traffic is carried.

Head, Product Line 5G RAN at Ericsson Networks, Sibel Tombaz, said: “Carrier Aggregation is crucial to getting the best possible 5G performance out of scattered spectrum assets. At Ericsson, we are persistently exploring all possible frequency band combinations to boost capacity and coverage. We have also shown that Carrier Aggregation is a game changer when it comes to optimizing the combined bandwidth of allocated spectrum assets to deliver higher date rates for a greater number of users.”

General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek, HC Hwang, said: “The technology milestone shows MediaTek continues to be at the forefront of NR CA innovation, developing and testing the next generation of 5G SA technologies in close collaboration with industry partners such as Ericsson, ready to integrate into our leading 5G modems.”