Imo ADC Cracks As Two Factions Tussle for Supremacy

From Tony Icheku in Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC appears headed for crisis as a former acting State Chairman of the party, Chief Emma Amuchie, has declared himself the authentic State Chairman of the party.

Amuchie, who was flanked by Mr. Tony Ejiogu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) stated during a press conference in Owerri , Imo State capital that “This press statement serves as an official clarification and public notice that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State remains one and united, with its State Executive Committee led by the Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amuchie as the only organic, constitutionally

constituted, legally valid, and officially recognized leadership of the party in the State.

The Amuchie-led executive emerged through a properly convened and duly conducted party process, carried out strictly in compliance with the Constitution of the ADC, particularly the provisions governing the structure, election, tenure, and recognition of State Executive Committees. The process was further conducted in line with directives from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party – the highest administrative authority of the ADC between National Conventions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Amuchie-led State Executive Committee is the only leadership duly recognized and formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC’s established guidelines on the

recognition of political party executives. Consequently, INEC recognizes only the Amuchie-led

Executive as the lawful and legitimate leadership of the ADC in Imo State.

The claims being advanced by the Okoroma-led group have no constitutional foundation, lack

the approval of the ADC National Working Committee, and enjoy no recognition whatsoever from INEC. Their actions therefore amount to impersonation and a calculated attempt to mislead the public, party members, and relevant institutions”

In his reaction to the development, the Imo State chairman of the ADC, Prof James Okoroma referred newsmen to disclaimer on Chief Emma Amuchie dated August 22, 2025 and signed by Sir Bon Unachukwu, the National Vice Chairman (South East) with reference number ADC/NVC-SE/PR/0825/01 stating: “For the avoidance of doubt, Prof James Okoroma remains the authentic chairman of the Imo State chapter of ADC whose nominations was duly ratified by our National Executive Committee, NEC and communicated to INEC.”

Okoroma further added, “Why is Amuchie resorting to self-help? He took the matter to court, let him wait for the outcome of the court’s decision”

THISDAY reports that political stalwarts in Imo State, including former governors, former National Assembly members, former ministers and others including chief Achike Udenwa; Hon Emeka Ihedioha; Hon Emeka Nwajiuba; Chief Gerald Irona; Chief Chuka Odom had since aligned with the Okoroma-led chapter of the ADC.