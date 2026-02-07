Ground Training Command is Engine Room of Air Power, Says CAS

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has described the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, as the engine room of air power, underscoring its pivotal role in producing skilled, disciplined, and mission-ready personnel for effective air operations.

Air Marshal Aneke made this known during a two-day operational visit to the Ground Training Command and other NAF units in Enugu.

He emphasised that the strength of any modern air force rests not only on aircraft and technology but, more importantly, on the quality of its technical and support personnel.

According to the Air Chief, through rigorous instruction, standardised curricula, and continuous professional development, the Ground Training Command provides the technical competence and operational mindset required to sustain flying excellence, safety, and combat effectiveness across the Service.

He noted that a well-trained and motivated ground workforce directly translates into decisive operational outcomes.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the visit was aimed at reinforcing the Service’s commitment to operational readiness, national security, and sustainable development.

He explained that it also reflected ongoing efforts to strengthen training institutions, upgrade infrastructure, and adapt capabilities to evolving security challenges.

A major highlight of the visit was the CAS’s engagement with the Enugu State Government to deepen civil–military cooperation.

During a courtesy call at Government House, Air Marshal Aneke commended Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for his consistent support to NAF personnel and facilities, particularly in accommodation development and provision of essential utilities.

He described the partnership as a model of subnational support for national security.

The Air Chief also outlined the NAF’s long-term welfare and sustainability initiatives, including housing development, agricultural programmes, and agro-allied projects, noting that such efforts would enhance personnel wellbeing while stimulating economic activity within the state.

He further reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to intelligence-driven collaboration with sister security agencies to maintain peace and stability in Enugu State and the wider South-east.

At the Ground Training Command, the CAS received an operational briefing from the Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal A.G. Kehinde, on ongoing training reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and personnel development initiatives.

He later inspected training facilities and operational assets, expressing satisfaction with the progress made and assuring the Command of continued institutional support.

In his response, Governor Mbah reaffirmed the State Government’s readiness to allocate land for resettlement housing and NAF agricultural projects, while pledging sustained partnership with the Nigerian Air Force to promote security, peace, and development.