CBN Seeks to Include Financial Education in School’s Curriculum

James Emejo in Abuja



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it is currently working to ensure that financial education is incorporated in school’s curriculum across the country.

CBN Deputy Director, Consumer Protection Department, Mrs. Chinyere Nwobilo, disclosed this at the financial literacy fair to commemorate the 2023 Global Money Week with the theme: “Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future”.

She pointed out that the initiative would ensure continuity in financial inclusion awareness in children.

Nwobilo, who also heads the Consumer Education Division in the department, said “Without financial literacy, children of young age will not be able to imbibe financial discipline.”

She said, “So, the essence is to educate children on financial literacy to enable them acquire financial capability that would help them to have financial wellbeing.

“We are trying to catch the children young so as to be able to earn, save and invest at a very young age.

“And we are celebrating with the rest of the world and CBN is the coordinator of all stakeholders in this celebration.”

The CBN deputy director stressed that to sustain financial at early stages of life among children “we are going to have financial education in scholl curriculum very soon.”

On the theme of the celebration, she said, “You know you have to plan your money before you can plant your future. You plan your money through savings, budgeting and investment.

“And the children are equality taught during this period on needs and wants and you know you have to separate your needs from your wants. You won’t put all your money in your wants and you won’t have savings to invest.”