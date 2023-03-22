Lawmaker Thanks Buhari for Signing Power Devolution Bills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law 16 bills which altered some provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The lawmaker who represents Ikorodu federal constituency commended in particular, the assent to two bills which he sponsored, which are bills moving railway and electricity to the concurrent legislative list.

According to Benson, the new laws will help tackle the perennial electricity challenge, accelerate economic growth and open up urban and rural areas via this alternative transport system.

He said, “Two Constitutional Bills sponsored by my goodself was passed into law on Friday by Mr President. A significant progress in our democratic experience was achieved with President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR assenting to legislations altering the 1999 Constitution. Of particular significance are two bills, to alter the CFRN 1999 to move railways from the Exclusive to Concurrent Legislative List and To alter the CFRN 1999 to allow States generate, transmit and distribute Electricity in areas covered by the national grid which I personally sponsored on 20th October 2020.

“I am really delighted that this has been achieved, thereby devolving more powers to the states to ensure rapid people-oriented development. Specifically, this will enable Lagos State to expand its unique railway network as well as enable it to provide affordable electricity supply to Lagosians. This is a feat that other states across the country can also emulate to help tackle the perennial electricity challenge, accelerate economic growth and open up urban and rural areas via this alternative transport system. I am grateful to my colleagues in the National Assembly for supporting these legislations and, as always, to you my Ikorodu people. Together, we surely can.”