Imo Guber Primary: PDP National Secretary Wants Ihedioha to Step down for Him as Consensus Candidate 

* Screening committee certifies Bayelsa governor as candidate for November election

* Party screens Kogi governorship aspirants today

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday said that the only consensus in the governorship primary election in the state is for the former governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to step down for him in the forthcoming primary election in the state.

Only two aspirants, Senator Anyanwu who is the national Secretary, and Ihedioha, appeared before the PDP Imo state governorship primary election.

The governorship screening committee is headed by Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Speaking with reporters after appearing before the screening committee, the PDP national Secretary, said that the only alternative to having a consensus is for Emeka Ihedioha to step down for him.

According the PDP national secretary,

“On the possibility of consensus , the only consensus is when he steps down for me because he has been the governorship candidate in the state for three times, that is why Imo state people are agitating for a new person and how can you give one person ticket for three times, so, this time, let a new person go .”

On his pedigree, Senator Anyanwu said, “Yes, I have been screened, it’s almost take a bow and go , because I have passed through different screenings, before becoming national secretary, I have served in different capacity. I have been a two term local government chairman, two term state house of Assembly member and a senator and I also ran for governor with Emeka Ihedioha in 2019.

“So, I passed through the screening, even the screening panel said they don’t have any issues with me. Today, I even let them know what they don’t even know before about the issue of tax clearance, tax clearance can be forged out there, but I told them to always demand for the receipt.

“We are only two in the Governorship race, Emeka Ihedioha and myself.”, he said.

Also, the governorship screening committee for Bayela state headed by the Deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu screened Gov Douye Diriye who is the only governorship candidate for the state.

Certifying him worthy to stand for the governorship election, the chairman of the committee, the Edo deputy governor said that having been a senator as well as a serving governor and the right of first refusal, ” we certify him worthy to contest the November governorship election this year.”

Fielding questions after receiving his certificate, Governor Diri said, ” I have an unfinished business. I want to extend the peace currently in the state.

” The only way is to stabilise the peace and development currently in the state. I am seeking a new term of office to complete the projects that are currently ongoing in the state.

“Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly elections took place in Bayesla state without recording a violent activity.. This, I will extend to other parts of the state and make the state a heaven of peace”, he stated.

Governor Diri said that Bayesla state witnessed a hundred percent result at the National Assembly and 20 seats in the state assembly election in the just concluded March 18 state assembly election.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won only four seats.

He blamed crisis and violent acts in the state on those he described as Abuja politicians.

The screening of the Kogi state governorship aspirants is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday.