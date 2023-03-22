Davido Curates Timeless Afro Playlist on Spotify 

By Vanessa Obioha

Ahead of his forthcoming fourth studio album, Spotify is celebrating Afrobeats music superstar Davido, with the Timeless Afro playlist to celebrate some of Afrobeats’ most classic and enduring records.

Curated by Davido, the playlist includes some of the defining songs of the Afrobeats era, including hits by his peers, Wizkid, Tekno and Mr Eazi. The playlist also includes some of the most familiar classics from Afrobeats’ golden era, with songs by Sunny Neji, 2baba and Naeto C, as well as foundational tracks that have inspired multiple generations of Afrobeats acts including Fela Kuti’s Zombie.

“Davido represents the audacity, consistency and huge reach of Afrobeats and we’re glad to herald his new body of work by joining him in highlighting some of the most enduring contributions by Afrobeats acts to our musical canon over the years,” said Spotify’s Head of Music for Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Following the painful demise of his son, Ifeanyi last year, Davido has been in a hiatus. But that was broken on Tuesday, March 21, when he announced the release date of his fourth album titled ‘Timeless.’

His team described Timeless as “a body of work that goes beyond fashion and trends. It’s an authentic body of work that remains true to Davido’s core as an artist, using his music to bring joy to his fans across the world. The songs you hear today will be just as relevant tomorrow, that’s why it’s Timeless.”