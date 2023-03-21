  • Tuesday, 21st March, 2023

EFCC Arrests NCAA’s Director of Account, Two Others over Alleged N2bn Fraud

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over alleged N2 billion Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) fraud in the agency.

The suspects included the Director, Finance and Accounts, Bilkisu Adamu Sani; Deputy General Manager, Treasury, Hart Benson Fimienye; Deputy General Manger (Management Accounts), Obene  Jenbarimiema Turniel and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manager, Accounts and Stores respectively.

THISDAY gathered that Kaainjo was taken into EFCC’s custody on Thursday, March 16, 2023, while the others were arrested yesterday and are presently being grilled by a team of operatives at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

It was further gathered that the NCCA officials allegedly paid themselves and others duty tour allowance in excess of N2 billion. Sources at the EFCC confirmed the arrest.

