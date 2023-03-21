Latest Headlines
CBN Raises MPR to 18%
James Emejo in Abuja
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 18 per cent from 17.5 per cent.
Addressing journalists at the end of the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the move was to further reign in inflation.
Details later…