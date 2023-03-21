Abdulahi: Why I Won’t Congratulate Governor AbdulRazaq

•Says he leaves election outcome to God

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kwara State, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdulahi, has said he would not congratulate the winner, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, because the election was fraught with irregularities, and has therefore left the outcome to God.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had Sunday declared Abdulrazaq winner of the election with 273,424 votes while the PDP candidate got 155,490 votes and the SDP came third with 18,922 votes.

Addressing journalists in between series of meetings with the PDP members in Ilorin on the outcome of the elections on Monday, Abdulahi said he would not congratulate Abdulrazaq on his victory, saying the election was fraught with electoral malpractices.

He promised to keep the decision to continue in politics or not within himself for now, adding that he would be returning to Kaduna State to face his business.

“For the fact that political thugs were used, calls for concern among Nigerians, especially, among our people and relevant stakeholders. Voters apathy in the last governorship elections was far greater than before, while the number of voters was greater than the presidential elections.

“And I think INEC has questions to answer on the electoral process too. Security forces were used against people and I wouldn’t know if they are real security operatives used against the people, while the APC monetarised the elections. Our collation offers were chased away in many places.

“It’s not even about the result declared by the INEC. I know one thing for sure that evil victory is temporary while that of the Almighty God victory is permanent. We leave everything to God,” he said.

Abdulahi, who was emotional and close to tears while addressing the party supporters, chastised some party members in some senatorial districts for their alleged acts of betrayal and anti-party activities.

He, however, admonished the PDP members and supporters in the state to keep hope alive, praying that God would repay their good intentions with good rewards.

“The spirit that keeps us should be kept alive. God will not repay your good intentions for bad. We need to recover from dark evil. We cannot afford to be led by incompetent people, who do not know what to do to lead.

“One day, our efforts would be beneficial to us or our children. Kwara will rise up again and our group will thrive. This is a moment to retreat and ponder. This is not the end. Let’s prepare for battle ahead. It’s not over yet.

“I know for sure that they must account for all the votes, because they only ambushed people for election. These are people who had kept mute on what their plans are for people or for the state to benefit, but were only distributing money to buy people,” he said.