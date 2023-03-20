You’re Sore Losers, Ogun APC Tells Amosun, PDP

The Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the reported call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a rerun of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ogun state as an indication that the PDP and one of its major promoters, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, are “bunch of sore losers”.

The APC through its State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement released on Sunday in Abeokuta, said such a vile call, coming barely few minutes after the declaration of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and published by an Amosun-founded and funded rag sheet, could only have come from people who knew of their electoral loss, well ahead”.

The statement reads further:

“It is unfortunate that we have to react to this baseless demand purportedly from PDP but intriguingly published by one of Amosun’s lackeys even when major newspapers are yet to report or give details of the governorship election results.

“The just retired former political gladiators should first go back home and drink water and relax even as they lick their wounds. With their failure at the polls, it is still appearing to them as a dream because it is unbelievable to them that they could lose the election despite the humongous ill-gotten wealth and violence that the grandstanders displayed and deployed.”

APC joined the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was declared winner of the election, ” to thank our people for keeping faith with our party, despite serious and devious financial temptation, we urge our supporters to be, just like our governor, magnanimous in victory, avoid provocation, and report any threat to peace to the nearest police station