Taraba Guber: PDP Alleges Plot to Alter Result, Urges INEC to Declare Kefas Winner

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State has raised the alarm over a plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter the result of the gubernatorial election in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Andeta’rang Iramea, who raised the alarm lamented why the commission is delaying in announcing the result even when all the results from all the 16 local government areas have arrived the commission’s office.

Iramae, who was in company with other PDP stakeholders including Eric U.J Yohana, accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Umar Muktar Gajiram and the Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Ahmed Abdulazeez, of colluding with the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s (NNPP) candidate, Prof. Sank Yahaya, to alter the result of the election.

Insisting that INEC has no reason to continue delaying the declaration of the results, which according to them, is already public knowledge based on the results on the INEC IRev portal, he said any attempt to alter the results is dangerous and an invitation to anarchy.

According to Iramae, “Any attempt to tamper with the result will be resisted. Tampering with the results at this stage is dangerous, the outcomes have been formally collated and received at the INEC Headquarters in Taraba.

“We are here to defend our vote so INEC should not delay to declare the result because PDP candidate, Col. Agbu Kefas, won the election.”

