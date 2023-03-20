Kwarans Voted for Progress, Says Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said the overwhelming victory that the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded in Saturday’s polls underscored the desire of the citizens to continue along the path of positive progress Kwara has recorded over the past three years.

“This victory is truly humbling, and we give all glory to God who has made this happen. It speaks to our people’s understanding of our history, their appreciation of the progress made between yesterday and today, and their commitment to a greater tomorrow. It reflects the wishes of Kwarans at home and in diaspora to sustain the gains of the past three and a half years. It means they appreciate our modest efforts to improve the lot of our state.

“My profound appreciation goes to all the stakeholders for the truly pan-Kwara mandate: young or old, men and women, traditional and religious institutions, civil servants, private sector players, thoughts leaders, political leaders, market men and women, artisans, the media, students, and our young ones who energised our communities with that sweet, creative chant of Maa se lo.

“For me, the victory is a call to consolidate on and further spread the gains of the past three and a half years and do much more for the people. I pledge to recommit myself to this. Together, we will build a Kwara whose politics will be anchored on giving equitable opportunities to all, expanding the state’s economic base, and delivering dividends of democracy to the citizenry in an atmosphere of peace and respect for the dignity of the human person.

“I dedicate this election victory to God and to the people of our state — in the north, south, and central. They have shown once again that power resides with the people. Finally, I commend the peaceful conduct of the election, and especially congratulate the security agencies, the electoral umpire, and the political elite for jointly making Kwara polls the most peaceful in Nigeria,” the governor said.