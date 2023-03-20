  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

INEC Declares APC’s Uba Sani Winner of Kaduna Guber Election

Nigeria | 12 mins ago
Senator Uba Sani

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna state has declared Senator Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the governorship election in the state.

INEC State Collation Officer for Gubernatorial Election (SCOGE), Prof. Lawal Bilbis,

announced this at the INEC headquarters in Kaduna on Monday night.

He said the APC candidate polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 719,196 votes.

“Senator Uba Sani having scored the highest number of valid votes and met the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected” Bilbis said.

He said the LP recorded 58,283 votes while the NNPP got 21,405.

Earlier in the day, there were wild jubilations in some parts of Kaduna metropolis following rumours that the PDP won the election.

According to Bilbis, details of the results are as follows:

No. of registered voters: 4,335,208.

No. of accredited voters- 1,581,662

APC- 730,002

PDP – 719,196

LP – 58,283

NNPP 21,405

Total valid votes cast: 1,546,747

Invalid votes: 19,114

Total votes cast: 1,565,861

