Gov Mohammed Reelected in Bauchi
Live Updates: Governorship/Assembly Elections 2023
C’River NNPP Vows to Sue INEC over Omission of Party’s Logo
Gov Mohammed Reelected in Bauchi
Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed as winner of March 18 Governorship election in Bauchi State.
The Governor won 15 of the 20 local government councils in the state, scoring 525,280 votes.
His closest rival, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressive Congress (APC), scored 432,272 votes while Senator Jika Haliru of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 60,496 votes to emerge a distant third.
The margin between PDP and APC is 93,003 votes.
Governor Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) was declared re-elected by the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse, Professor Abdulaziz Sabo Mohammed on Monday.
The incumbent Governor recorded massive victory in 15 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.
Governor Mohammed won in Alkaleri, Bogoro Dass, Bauchi,Kirfi, Jama’are,Warji, Itas-Gadau, Dambam, Ganjuwa,Shira, Ningi,Toro, Tafawa Balewa and Zaki in results declared by INEC.
His closest competitor, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (rtd) of APC won five local government areas namely Giade, Darazo, Misau Katagum and Gamawa.
Bauchi Official Governorship Election Result:
1) JAMA’ARE LGA
APC – 11,865
PDP – 13,693
NNPP – 3,253
2)KIRFI LGA
APC – 11,631
PDP – 13,454
NNPP – 3,571
3)BOGORO LGA
APC – 10,436
PDP – 16,589
NNPP – 3,365
4)WARJI LGA
APC – 11,783
PDP – 20,416
NNPP – 1,812
5)GIADE LGA
APC – 18,023
PDP – 14,145
NNPP – 1,114
6)ITAS/GADAU LGA
APC – 16,206
PDP – 18,778
NNPP – 2,913
7)GAMAWA LGA
APC – 22,565
PDP – 21,558
NNPP – 1,841
8)DAMBAM LGA
APC – 11,325
PDP – 13,307
NNPP – 4,395
9)SHIRA LGA
APC – 21,644
PDP – 25,373
NNPP – 2,536
10)ZAKI LGA
APC – 19,637
PDP – 26,420
NNPP – 1,415
11)GANJUWA LGA
APC – 17,606
PDP – 20,924
NNPP – 7,387
12)DASS LGA
APC – 11,596
PDP – 14,471
13)DARAZO LGA
APC – 23,544
PDP – 19,736
NNPP – 3359
14)ALKALERI LGA
APC – 15,798
PDP – 34,387
NNPP – 2069
15)NINGI LGA
APC – 23,795
PDP – 29,515
NNPP – 4,178
16)TAFAWA BALEWA LGA
APC – 22,928
PDP – 35,100
NNPP – 3,166
17)MISAU LGA
APC – 26,448
PDP – 16,351
NNPP – 1,820
18)KATAGUM LGA
APC – 35,774
PDP – 25,218
NNPP – 2,376
19)TORO LGA
APC – 29,848
PDP – 65,456
NNPP – 3,634
20)BAUCHI LGA
APC – 69,850
PDP – 80,390
NNPP – 5,749