Gov Mohammed Reelected in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed as winner of March 18 Governorship election in Bauchi State.

The Governor won 15 of the 20 local government councils in the state, scoring 525,280 votes.

His closest rival, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressive Congress (APC), scored 432,272 votes while Senator Jika Haliru of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 60,496 votes to emerge a distant third.

The margin between PDP and APC is 93,003 votes.

Governor Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) was declared re-elected by the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse, Professor Abdulaziz Sabo Mohammed on Monday.

The incumbent Governor recorded massive victory in 15 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

Governor Mohammed won in Alkaleri, Bogoro Dass, Bauchi,Kirfi, Jama’are,Warji, Itas-Gadau, Dambam, Ganjuwa,Shira, Ningi,Toro, Tafawa Balewa and Zaki in results declared by INEC.

His closest competitor, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (rtd) of APC won five local government areas namely Giade, Darazo, Misau Katagum and Gamawa.

Bauchi Official Governorship Election Result:

1) JAMA’ARE LGA

APC – 11,865

PDP – 13,693

NNPP – 3,253

2)KIRFI LGA

APC – 11,631

PDP – 13,454

NNPP – 3,571

3)BOGORO LGA

APC – 10,436

PDP – 16,589

NNPP – 3,365

4)WARJI LGA

APC – 11,783

PDP – 20,416

NNPP – 1,812

5)GIADE LGA

APC – 18,023

PDP – 14,145

NNPP – 1,114

6)ITAS/GADAU LGA

APC – 16,206

PDP – 18,778

NNPP – 2,913

7)GAMAWA LGA

APC – 22,565

PDP – 21,558

NNPP – 1,841

8)DAMBAM LGA

APC – 11,325

PDP – 13,307

NNPP – 4,395

9)SHIRA LGA

APC – 21,644

PDP – 25,373

NNPP – 2,536

10)ZAKI LGA

APC – 19,637

PDP – 26,420

NNPP – 1,415

11)GANJUWA LGA

APC – 17,606

PDP – 20,924

NNPP – 7,387

12)DASS LGA

APC – 11,596

PDP – 14,471

13)DARAZO LGA

APC – 23,544

PDP – 19,736

NNPP – 3359

14)ALKALERI LGA

APC – 15,798

PDP – 34,387

NNPP – 2069

15)NINGI LGA

APC – 23,795

PDP – 29,515

NNPP – 4,178

16)TAFAWA BALEWA LGA

APC – 22,928

PDP – 35,100

NNPP – 3,166

17)MISAU LGA

APC – 26,448

PDP – 16,351

NNPP – 1,820

18)KATAGUM LGA

APC – 35,774

PDP – 25,218

NNPP – 2,376

19)TORO LGA

APC – 29,848

PDP – 65,456

NNPP – 3,634

20)BAUCHI LGA

APC – 69,850

PDP – 80,390

NNPP – 5,749