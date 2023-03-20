  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Ecobank Partners IITA to Train, Support 16,000 Youths on Wealth Creation

Business | 13 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria Limited said it is partnering with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to train and also provide support services to 16,000 Nigerian youths on wealth creation through agriculture.

The training is targeted at young Nigerians between the ages of 18-40 years and will cover key areas of specialization including poultry, aquaculture, horticulture, and value addition.

Announcing the training partnership in Lagos, Head, Public Sector and Agricbusiness, Ms. Ayo Osolake  said the training is designed for both digital and physical audiences and is structured into phases. The first phase will last four weeks and will be strictly online while the second phase will be hybrid, entailing practical sessions and farm visits. 

She states: “Ecobank as a Pan-African institution, it is important for us to continue to sow the seeds of growth in the communities where we operate, especially among young people who are the future of our nation and in real economy-impacting sectors like Agriculture. This is at the heart of our partnership with IITA, where we are combining the full scale of our expertise to empower and equip young Nigerians with the prerequisite knowledge for success in agriculture. Our commitment to helping young people create wealth is unwavering, and we are keen on working with similar-minded stakeholders in other sectors to help nurture the dreams of our youths.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.