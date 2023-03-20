Ecobank Partners IITA to Train, Support 16,000 Youths on Wealth Creation

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria Limited said it is partnering with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to train and also provide support services to 16,000 Nigerian youths on wealth creation through agriculture.

The training is targeted at young Nigerians between the ages of 18-40 years and will cover key areas of specialization including poultry, aquaculture, horticulture, and value addition.

Announcing the training partnership in Lagos, Head, Public Sector and Agricbusiness, Ms. Ayo Osolake said the training is designed for both digital and physical audiences and is structured into phases. The first phase will last four weeks and will be strictly online while the second phase will be hybrid, entailing practical sessions and farm visits.

She states: “Ecobank as a Pan-African institution, it is important for us to continue to sow the seeds of growth in the communities where we operate, especially among young people who are the future of our nation and in real economy-impacting sectors like Agriculture. This is at the heart of our partnership with IITA, where we are combining the full scale of our expertise to empower and equip young Nigerians with the prerequisite knowledge for success in agriculture. Our commitment to helping young people create wealth is unwavering, and we are keen on working with similar-minded stakeholders in other sectors to help nurture the dreams of our youths.”