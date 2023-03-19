When House Members Become Dishonourable

POLITICAL NOTES

Recent developments from the 2023 general election have shown that some federal lawmakers who are supposed to be men and women of good conduct and high reputation, are being treated like common criminals because of their alleged dishonourable conduct.

First, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa was recently granted bail in the sum of N500 million for allegedly leading armed thugs to set ablaze the secretariat of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State where two people were also killed.

The lawmaker was also accused of forcing an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him as winner of the House of Representatives election for Doguwa/Tudunwada Federal Constituency in the state.

INEC had since removed his name from the list of House members-elect and rescheduled election in his constituency.

As these criminal charges are hanging on Doguwa’s neck, the Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared the current member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.

The police further announced a N1 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the 45-year-old lawmaker.

However, the lawmaker has accused the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed of masterminding the declaration.

“He (Mohammed) doesn’t want me to come to Bauchi for fear of being defeated in the governorship election. I was not formally invited by the police and being a serving member of the House Representatives, there are laid down procedures to either invite or get a member’s attention and even arrest.

“The process starts from the office of the Speaker down to the Clark of the House through which I will be communicated with any message or invitation.”

Abdullahi contested the Bauchi North Senatorial ticket but lost to Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau.

Though the police did not disclose the nature of the offence he committed, the lawmaker was allegedly linked with the recent clash between supporters of PDP and APC in Duguri, the hometown of the governor during the APC rally in the area.

The clash led to the killing of one person, while 15 others sustained injuries. Though Abdullahi and Doguwa are presumed innocent until the courts find them guilty, it is despicable and shameful for the supposedly honourable federal lawmakers to be linked with heinous crimes.