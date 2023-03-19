The Class, Elegance of Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom

Considering her majestic status, the perfect adjectival phrases that would describe the beautiful queen and wife of Olu of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, are class, elegance and glamour. No doubt, the strikingly beautiful woman commands respect and honour as her symbol of authority interprets.

Barely two years since her husband, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III was enthroned to lead his subjects, the queen has been engaging in a whole lot of life-changing and laudable projects both home and abroad to better the lives of their subjects. Such projects are stretched across the eight communities that make up the riverine state.

The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom has significantly matched up with the challenges and required development by exploring it to better use for the advancement of Iwere sons and daughters. Since she ascended royal status as the queen’s mother, nothing matters more to her than the well-being of the Iweres.

One of the many projects she supervises, the Royal Iwere Foundation — the brainchild of the monarch — recently collaborated with experts from Ronald the 7th Beauty Lounge to train 45 candidates who are to participate in “the Warri skill acquisition programme,” on equipping and empowering beauty artists and educators. The program which was held from March 1 to 14 was powered by Providus Bank.

Again, a few weeks ago, she was named one of the 100 Most Influential Business Women in the world by In Pleasure Magazine.

On Wednesday, March 8, to commemorate the annual “International Women’s Day”, celebrated across the globe, she was tipped as a special guest of honour and a keynote speaker to advocate on the topic, “embrace equality” at an interactive dinner and networking, organised by Dotmount communications at Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja.

A lawyer and an entrepreneur by profession, the Olori has distinguished herself as a multitalented queen whose ascendancy to the topmost of many striving business conglomerates has remained unstoppable in her quest to add value to the multi-billion-dollar business fortune she overlooks. One could wonder less about where she got the business traits from. Many also opined that she must have learnt it from her consummated and philanthropist father, Captain Nosa Okunbo of blessed memory.

Little wonder that her efforts in emancipating and uplifting women and children, which have been applauded by many, recently attracted the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, who appointed her to serve as a member of the high-level advisory committee (HLAC) on Women Economic Empowerment and Gender in Nigeria.

She sits on the boards of the Wells Property Development Company, the Wells Carlton, and Wells Bakehouse, and is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to create value through enterprise.

She is also the founder of the Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo STEM and Innovation Lab – another initiative by the Queen in partnership with Clever Minds Educational Foundation among other critical sectors.

Her foundation also provides disaster relief packages to all the communities within the kingdom prone to flooding and other critical situations.