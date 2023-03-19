Reports on Zoning of N’Assembly Leadership Positions Fake, APC Insists

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday insisted that the widely reported news that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had zoned the various leadership positions in the National Assembly was fake.



Adamu clarified while addressing journalists after casting his vote at his Keffi, Nasarawa State, country home.

He was reacting to a news report claiming that Senator Barau Jibrin was favoured to emerge as the Senate President because the NWC of the APC had allegedly zoned the Senate Presidency to the North-west.



But Adamu wondered why politicians would be engaging in wishful thinking instead of awaiting the official pronouncement from the party.

He said: “The report about the zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly is fake news. We have not done any zoning.

“I have said it several times since Monday. I am still saying the same thing. No zoning has been established yet and agreed to.



“No zoning has been made public. Anybody who is saying anything to the contrary is spreading a rumour. It’s a wishful rumour,” he explained.

In a statement issued on Friday, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka described the stories of the zoning of leadership positions as false and misleading.

Morka said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly. The report is false and misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety.



“The party has not decided on the zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.

“As soon as a decision is made on zoning, it will be made public through the party’s official communications channel.”

The misleading reports published by major newspapers yesterday claimed that the APC NWC had finally opted to zone the Senate Presidency position to the North-west geopolitical zone, making the “odds to favour Senator Barau Jibrin clear.”