PDP Wins Amaechi’s LGA, 6 Others in Rivers Governorship Election

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Peoples Democeatic Party has won the seven local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Saturday’s governorship election in Rivers State.

The seven local government areas won by the party include Ikwerre, where All Progressives Congress chieftain and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, hails from.

See details: 

Ogu/Bolo LGA

PDP  7103

APC  1524

SDP  310

Accord 121

Opobo/Nkoro LGA

PDP  11538

APC  1426

SDP  159

LP  10

Tai  LGA

PDP  9276

SDP 508

APC  295

LP  13

Gokana LGA

PDP  17455

SDP  13840

APC  7410

LP 97

Eleme LGA

PDP  8414

APC  2662

SDP  2251

LP  544

Ikwerre LGA

PDP  13716

APC  7503

SDP  1447

LP  895

Oyigbo LGA

PDP  9886

APC  2793

LP  2793

SDP  796

Details later.

