PDP Wins Amaechi’s LGA, 6 Others in Rivers Governorship Election

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Peoples Democeatic Party has won the seven local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Saturday’s governorship election in Rivers State.

The seven local government areas won by the party include Ikwerre, where All Progressives Congress chieftain and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, hails from.

See details:

Ogu/Bolo LGA

PDP 7103

APC 1524

SDP 310

Accord 121

Opobo/Nkoro LGA

PDP 11538

APC 1426

SDP 159

LP 10

Tai LGA

PDP 9276

SDP 508

APC 295

LP 13

Gokana LGA

PDP 17455

SDP 13840

APC 7410

LP 97

Eleme LGA

PDP 8414

APC 2662

SDP 2251

LP 544

Ikwerre LGA

PDP 13716

APC 7503

SDP 1447

LP 895

Oyigbo LGA

PDP 9886

APC 2793

LP 2793

SDP 796

Details later.