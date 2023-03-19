Pastor Evelyn Keeps the Flag Flying

Human legacies are like trinkets: the number of times we remove the dust from these trinkets and polish them until they are sparkling indicates how much we care about them. For Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late pastor and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, there is no bigger legacy than what her husband left behind. As a result, she continues to spend her time and everything in her power to ensure that TB Joshua’s greatest gift to the people of his generation remains bright and flourishing.

It has been a while since SCOAN entered the news. However, this is only because Lady Evelyn has been very busy restoring and maintaining the robustness of her husband’s ministry. As all of her attention is on this pursuit, it is not surprising that she is beginning to make moves that remind onlookers of her husband’s charismatic presence and style.

A good pointer is her latest move. Lady Evelyn recently established a new branch in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State. TB Joshua was from Ondo. Thus, Lady Evelyn’s action of erecting a SCOAN branch in the Sunshine State is a way of ensuring that the people of Ondo do not lose out on the anointing upon the ministry, even though her husband is late now. Furthermore, because she continues to keep the flag of the ministry flying, the new branch will doubtlessly flourish in the years to come.