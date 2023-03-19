  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Gov Buni Reelected Yobe Governor

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been returned re-elected. He was declared  winner of the governorship election by the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Damaturu.

Announcing the result, Professor Umar Pate, the returning officer, said  Buni of APC scored a total of 317,113 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that polled  104,259 votes.

Garba Umar of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) polled 14,246 votes to come third.

The returning officer after announcing the votes of the candidates, said: “I Professor Umar Pate hereby certify that Mai Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes, is hereby declared winner of the election”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.