Gov Buni Reelected Yobe Governor

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been returned re-elected. He was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Damaturu.

Announcing the result, Professor Umar Pate, the returning officer, said Buni of APC scored a total of 317,113 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that polled 104,259 votes.

Garba Umar of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) polled 14,246 votes to come third.

The returning officer after announcing the votes of the candidates, said: “I Professor Umar Pate hereby certify that Mai Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes, is hereby declared winner of the election”.