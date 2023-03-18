Wema Bank Celebrates Female Customers 

at International Women’s Day 2023

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

Wema Bank Plc celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 on March 8 with a theme “Embrace Equity”, devoting the day to building an inclusive workplace and starting a conversation on gender equality.

The bank’s MD/CEO, Mr. Moruf Oseni, explained that celebrating International Women’s Day helps recognize women’s achievements as the driving force behind social, cultural, and economic progress.

He added that despite progress in recent years, gender inequality remains a significant issue globally, and IWD draws attention to the barriers women still face in education, healthcare, and representation in leadership positions.

“Wema Bank has been deliberate about embracing equity, we launched a tailored value proposition, Sara by Wema, to cater to female customers’ needs, and focuses on improving access to finance through low-interest loans to support women and women-owned enterprises. we remain committed to providing a conducive environment for women to thrive, as women are found in all cadres, from entry-level to a director, said Oseni.

The keynote speaker, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, challenged men to drop their conquest and feel-good disposition by suppressing women and keeping them down. Highlighting that, studies have shown that having more women in leadership positions produces better corporate performance.

One of the main highlights of the Women Proposition is the financial education and training it provides to women. The bank offers workshops, seminars, and online courses to equip women with the financial knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions and manage their finances effectively.

Many women have benefitted from the Women Proposition initiative. Customers like Mrs Sarah Ebhomielen and Mrs Abimbola Olufunmilayo Payne, were honored with the “Most engaging customer” in the SARS community and “ the oldest “ customer respectively. They were presented with plaques for their awards at the event.

Speaking on the recognition, Ebhomielen said the award came as a big surprise to her as she did not expect it.

“ Anytime I am on my Instagram account and I see any post by SARA, I click the like button. I do this every time. So, I happen to be the customer who is always interfacing with SARA. That is why I was honoured as the Most engaging customer of the SARA community”, she explained.

Ebholiemen said the staff of the bank always respond to her requests in a fast and efficient manner both online and offline, adding that their excellent customer service endear the bank to her.

“ In terms of loans and services, they are fast, responsive and don’t waste time. It is not only in financial terms alone that they are good. There is the education aspect too. They train customers, they bring us together to network and build a community. I don’t miss their training. “Last year, I attended She can conference that they organised. I met a lot of people and we interacted together. I was very happy because I met people I have been seeing on Television.

“I have benefitted a lot from the training and mentoring programs of the bank. Those things mean a lot to me”, she said.

On her part, Payne said she was first, a civil servant who became a project manager and adviser. She said her interaction with the bank was initiated in respect of her projects, then she became a customer.

“I have enjoyed being their client because I have always received the services I want and the staff have always been polite, courteous, and proactive,” Payne said.

The Women Proposition, Sara by Wema, is not just about providing financial products and services. It is a platform that empowers women to take control of their finances, make informed decisions, and achieve their financial goals. By offering women the tools and resources they need to succeed, Wema Bank is making a significant contribution to gender diversity and inclusivity in the financial sector.

Wema Bank’s Women Proposition is a great example of how banks can support and empower women through tailored financial products and services, education and training, and a commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity. With this initiative, the bank is not just catering to women’s financial needs but is also helping to create a more equal and inclusive society.

In a related development, Wema Bank has sponsored 40 career women for a mentoring programme aimed at helping them achieve professional and career success, break barriers to growth, and excel in their workplaces.

The programme was facilitated by the renowned international speaker and coach, Mr. Fela Durotoye, who co-opted 10 power women who have achieved success in their various fields in the corporate world for the mentoring.

The women underwent a six-week course, covering various aspects of development training, empowerment, and goal setting and achievement.

At the 2023 International Women’s Day event with the theme “Embrace Equity,” Oseni, presented the certificate of completion to the women and congratulated them for successfully completing the program.

Oseni stated that Wema Bank practices gender equality within its fold through non-discriminatory recruitment, promotion, placement, among others, and added that women have added value to the bank.

“What we are trying to do is to give what I call equity to the women, trying to give equal footing to the women. A lot of products are developed towards this end – savings product, loan product – and a lot of them will be unveiled in the course of time”, Oseni said.

The keynote speaker, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, urged the women to work towards breaking the barriers that hold them back in the corporate world. According to her, equity in the workplace is crucial as studies have shown that more women in leadership positions bring about better corporate performance.