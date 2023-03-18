  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Tinubu Votes Amid Heavy Security

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu voted at 9.35 a.m. at Unit 085, Ward 03, Alausa, Ikeja amid tight security in the Governorship/National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi  and the Lagos Market leader, Chief Folashade Ojo.

Mr Dele Alake, his Media Spokesman, told journalists after he voted that the president-elect will not be able to grant interviews till later in the evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that barriers were used to demarcate the unit into sections and designated areas for voters, journalists and security operatives which is different from the previous situation.

NAN recalls that during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25, hundreds of journalists and party supporters struggled to capture Tinubu’s arrival and voting.

INEC officials were early and had completely set up before 8 a.m.

At exactly 8.30 a.m, Miss Adebola Adeniyi, the Assistant Presiding Officer III, made announcement, showed empty ballot boxes and the BVAS Machine and read out the election guidelines.

She said 324 voters registered in the unit.

A combined team of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS, FRSC and Nigeria Immigration Service were on ground.

The heads of the various security organisations, including the commissioner of police inspected and patrolled the area before the arrival and departure of the president-elect. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.