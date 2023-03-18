Thugs Invade Polling Centre, Attempt to Snatch Ballot Boxes in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Some thugs, suspected to be armed, invaded Metu Memorial Primary School in Odoakpu area of Onitsha, Anambra State, Saturday, attempted to snatch some ballot boxes.

A voter, Mr Chibuzor Ekene, told journalists that the men invaded the polling centre with a tricycle, and attempted to snatch the ballot boxes.

He said the men were suspected to have been sponsored by one of the popular political party contesting in the House of Assembly election.

He said: “They arrived and attempted to snatch and destroyed ballot boxes. The people were scared, and they ran away. They also attempted to snatch the phones of many voters.

“The bad boys left before security could arrive the scene. Voting stopped temporarily after the incident.”

The Anambra State Police commissioner in charge of election duty, CP Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the incident, saying that police operatives were able to confront the thugs, while they abandoned the act and fled.