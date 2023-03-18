  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Thugs Invade Polling Centre, Attempt to Snatch Ballot Boxes in Anambra

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Some thugs, suspected to be armed, invaded Metu Memorial Primary School in Odoakpu area of Onitsha, Anambra State, Saturday, attempted to snatch some ballot boxes.

A voter, Mr Chibuzor Ekene, told journalists that the men invaded the polling centre with a tricycle, and attempted to snatch the ballot boxes.

He said the men were suspected to have been sponsored by one of the popular political party contesting in the House of Assembly election.

He said: “They arrived and attempted to snatch and destroyed ballot boxes. The people were scared, and they ran away. They also attempted to snatch the phones of many voters.

“The bad boys left before security could arrive the scene. Voting stopped temporarily after the incident.”

The Anambra State Police commissioner in charge of election duty, CP Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the incident, saying that police operatives were able to confront the thugs, while they abandoned the act and fled.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.