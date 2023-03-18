SystemSpecs’ 4th Children’s Day Contest

Financial technology provider, SystemSpecs has kicked off activities for the fourth edition of its nationwide Children’s Day Essay competition.

The firm also announced that it will be rewarding states which pull the highest valid entries in this year’s edition of the programme.

The competition comes in two categories- junior and senior, with the former for children between ages 9 and 12 and the latter for children between ages 13 and 16.

According to the organisers, participants are expected to write an essay on the theme: “Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens through the use of Technology”, which will then be submitted through the official competition portal.

Group Head, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Oluwasegun Adesanya explained the rationale for the contest as to be able to stimulate and sustain interest of young Nigerians in technology by giving them the opportunity to share bright and original ideas.

He informed that entries should not exceed 1,000 words for the junior category and 1500 for the senior category.

He said entries should be participant’s original ideas, devoid of plagiarism and to be endorsed by an accredited school official, parent, or legal guardian for submission.

“This is the fourth edition of what has now become a major point of interest for thousands of public and private schools in Nigeria, as evidenced by the increased participation witnessed every year.

“A major aspect of SystemSpecs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focuses on equipping young Nigerians with opportunities to become technology informed, empowered and fulfilled. We believe technology capability has become an essential component of raising globally competitive children and that Nigerian children should not be left behind”, he explained.

According to him, the first-place winner in each category will receive a high-capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, a portable laptop stand, a smart wristwatch, 120-gigabyte internet data for one year, and other gift items at the national award ceremony to be held in Lagos.

Adesanya added, “Second-place winners will also receive a high-capacity laptop, a top-notch headphone, 60 Gigabyte internet data for one year, and other goodies, while third-place winners will receive a high-capacity laptop, a branded hoodie, and lots more.

The top 10 winners in both categories will also be handsomely rewarded”

He said further that schools which produces the winning participants in both categories will be rewarded with 20 and 10 high-capacity personal computers.