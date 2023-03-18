Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate Votes, Confident of Victory

The Governorship Candidate of PDP in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar has described the l governorship election as a seamless exercise. He made this known while exercising his franchise at Ubandoma Polling Unit 020, Sabon-titi, Kofar Atiku area of Sokoto.

Umar, while briefing newsmen immediately after casting his ballot, said “so far voting has been going on calmly, and peacefully in the area, and within the metropolitan areas.”

Commenting on the recently held Presidential and National Assembly elections, Mallam Umar described today’s leg of the election as relatively better than the previous one.

However, the PDP candidate said he remains upbeat about victory, when asked about his expectation at the end of the exercise.

“The PDP, God willing, is optimistic of victory in the election”, he said

He called on eligible voters to come out and vote, and also safeguard their votes.