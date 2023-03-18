Presidential, N’Assembly Polls Most Transparent, Credible, Says Mohammed

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as one of the most transparent and credible elections Nigeria has ever had.

He added that the introduction of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) has been a game-changer in the electoral process in the country.

Mohammed said this in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State shortly after casting his vote at Oro Ward 2 polling unit 006 in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The election was characterised by low turnout in the community.

But the minister attributed the seeming low turnout to the change in polling unit venue.

According to him, “It is too early to judge the turnout now at 9:45am. I think the change of venue perhaps, has contributed for the seeming low turnout.

“I hope that the party agents will continue to mobilise the electorate and enlighten them of the new change of venue of the polling units.

“What I have observed from February 25 till date is that there has been marked improvement in the performance of INEC.”

On BVAS, Mohammed said: “Without any doubt the introduction of BVAS has been a game-changer. In the sense that with BVAS we are able to get the exact number of people who are accredited and with BVAS it is not possible for you to vote twice. Because your biometrics and facial appearance are captured.

“That explains why even though INEC says that about 84 million registered voters are in Nigeria, but the last election showed that only about 24 million voters actually cast their votes. That is largely because of the effectiveness of BVAS.

“This to me is probably one of the most transparent and credible elections in Nigeria. That is why I get worried about the red-erring by some people I can call sad losers in the aftermath of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I am glad to say that some of the aggrieved parties have gone to court. That is the best thing in any election in the world. Let the court interpret what the law says.”