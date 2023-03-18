One Killed, Another Arrested for Vote Buying in Niger

* Thugs invade polling station in Busu

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A middle-aged man was shot and killed in Sauka-kahuta area of Minna, the Niger State capital, during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was shot when he and others were throwing stones at security operatives deployed in the area to ensure orderly conduct of the elections.

It was not known why the man and others threw stones at the security men, neither was it known which of the security operatives shot the man.

However, it was learnt that the police personnel, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among the team of security men posted to the area for the polls.

It was gathered that the remains of the man were taken away by his colleagues probably for burial.

THISDAY can also report that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the agent of one of the two leading political parties for alleged vote buying in the Sabongari area of Minna.

The agent was said to be giving some naira notes to voters to induce them to vote for his party when he was apprehended and taken away in an EFCC vehicle.

In Busu, Lavun Local Government of the state, thugs were reported to have invaded the Gbadagbadzu polling unit, destroyed the ballot boxes and scattering the votes already cast.

The thugs also injured three people who had cast their ballots and were waiting for the counting.

The presiding officers, according to reports, took to their heels for safety.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back to THISDAY but did not do so until the time of filing this report.