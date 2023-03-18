  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

One Killed, Another Arrested for Vote Buying in Niger

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

* Thugs invade polling station in Busu

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A middle-aged man was shot and killed in Sauka-kahuta area of Minna, the Niger State capital, during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was shot when he and others were throwing stones at security operatives deployed in the area to ensure orderly conduct of the elections.

It was not known why the man and others threw stones at the security men, neither was it known which of the security operatives shot the man.

However, it was learnt that the police personnel, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among the team of security men posted to the area for the polls.

It was gathered that the remains of the man were taken away by his colleagues probably for burial.

THISDAY can also report that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the agent of one of the two leading political parties for alleged vote buying in the Sabongari area of Minna.

The agent was said to be giving some naira notes to voters to induce them to vote for his party when he was apprehended and taken away in an EFCC vehicle.

In Busu, Lavun Local Government of the state, thugs were reported to have invaded the Gbadagbadzu polling unit, destroyed the ballot boxes and scattering the votes already cast.

The thugs also injured three people who had cast their ballots and were waiting for the counting.

The presiding officers, according to reports, took to their heels for safety.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back to THISDAY but did not do so until the time of filing this report.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.