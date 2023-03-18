No Police Presence in Most  Zamfara Polling Units, PDP Alleges

The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party has said that there is zero police presence in most of the polling units across the state.

The party in a statement through the Dauda Lawal Media Office, Saturday in Gusau, stated that elections were yet to commence in many polling units in the state.

The governorship elections were expected to commence early Saturday.

Though in some states, concerns heightened over alleged moves by governors to rig the elections by all means possible.

The statement read: “It is worrisome the situation in Zamfara State at the moment, because elections are yet to commence in most of the polling units across the state.

“The Police that is expected to provide security for INEC officials, election materials, and voters are nowhere to be found.

“The Zamfara State PDP is worried and believes that this is a plan by the state government to resort to extra-judicial means to compromise the process.

“There is already information of thugs attacking voters in Gummi, Zurmi, Bungudu, Mafara, and Shinkafi Local Government Areas.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to call the Zamfara state commissioner of police to order. The police should be neutral, not partisan.

“It is only the security operatives that can thwart the plan to further compromise the electoral officers, thus making the falsification of results much easier than it was in the previous exercise.”