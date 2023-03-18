Buhari Votes, Says APC Will Triumph in Governorship, Assembly Polls

.Asks electorate to vote according to their conscience

.Osinbajo lauds voting process

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has predicted victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Governorship and State of Assembly elections across the country.

According to him, Nigerians know the party “means what it says, and says what it means.’’

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday after casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003 in his country home Daura in Katsina state, the President said “I am sure we are going to win, again’’.

According to him: “Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts”.

The President urged the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing right leaders, both state executives and legislatures, admonishing that the era of vote buying had been diminished.

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience,’’ he said.

President Buhari noted that he was not surprised at the results of the Presidential elections on February 25, 2023, which saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging as President-elect, since the APC campaigns were thorough, and detailed.

The President noted that the APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process, choosing a party Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that will secure the electoral value and relevance of the party.

On deepening of democratic culture and rising awareness among Nigerians, President Buhari said the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records.

His words: “The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers”.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday voted at the Egunrege Polling Unit 14, Ward 1 in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Osinbajo and his wife arrived the polling unit, got accredited and proceeded to cast their votes at exactly 10:34 am.

Speaking afterwards with journalists, the Vice President said “from here at my own polling unit, it is excellent. The whole process has been conducted very well and I just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation.

“It has been a very pleasant experience. I am glad that I am able to cast my votes and so many others who want to cast their votes have been able to do so,” he added.