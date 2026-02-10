Coy Celebrates Drivers across Nigeria, hosts Appreciation Event

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in nine African countries, hosted the drivers on its platform at an appreciation event held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Fame Lagos, Mayfair Hall, Purple Mall, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The event, designed to celebrate and recognise the dedication, professionalism, and everyday impact of drivers on its platform across Nigeria, brought together 50 platinum drivers in an interactive, relaxed, and enjoyable atmosphere that reflected inDrive’s people-first culture.

Speaking on the significance of the gathering, the Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Oladimeji Timothy, said the appreciation event forms part of the company’s ongoing commitment to building a strong, respectful, and trusted driver community across Nigeria, anchored on fairness, partnership, and shared success.

Oladimeji noted that part of the reason for organising the event is to elevate drivers’ experiences by introducing the inDrive Drivers Academy, which would bring value to them.

He stated that the academy has been designed to develop drivers’ professionalism, as this will help them match their practical skills with their theoretical knowledge.

He outlined the modules drivers would need to complete to be professionally certified, including vehicle condition, identity and verification, fair transparency, safe driving, respect boundaries, and conflict management and resolution.