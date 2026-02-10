SAHCO Rewards Best Performing Stations

Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc successfully held its annual Management Retreat at the Marriott Hotel, bringing together top executives, Regional Managers, Station Managers, and key stakeholders for a high-level strategic engagement themed “Reimagining Excellence: Ethics, Thrive and Sustain.”

Speaking at the retreat, the Chairman of SAHCO, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, who was represented by the SIFAX Group Coordinating Director, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, expressed his pride in the remarkable strides made by the Board, Management, and staff of SAHCO in consistently projecting the Company in the best possible light.

He noted that the importance of aligning operational excellence with strong ethical values and sustainability cannot be overemphasized, as these principles have been fundamental to the organization’s success. According to him, “This retreat is not only about strategy; it is also about shaping the leaders who will carry our vision forward and ensure that SAHCO continues to thrive with integrity, responsibility, and long-term impact.”

In her opening address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, commended the Management Team for their leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment.

She noted that these qualities have significantly shaped the Company’s performance and sustained SAHCO’s reputation within a challenging and dynamic operating environment.