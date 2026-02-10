Market Capitalisation Crosses N111trn on Demand for Dangote Cement, Others

Kayode Tokede

The market capitalisation of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) crossed the N111 trillion mark yesterday, attributable to investors’ surge demand for Dangote Cement Plc and 58 other stocks listed on the bourse.

As the stock price of Dangote Cement appreciated by 8.81 per cent or N59.90 per share to close trading at N739.90 per share from N680 per share it closed for trading last week, the market capitalisation of listed stocks on NGX gained N1.42 trillion to close at N111.659 trillion from N110.235 trillion it opened for trading.

The NGX All-Share Index also gained 1.29 per cent or 2,218.73 to 173,946.22 basis points from 171,727.49 basis points when the stock market closed for trading last week.

Consequently, the NGX ASI in its Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled higher at +5.2per cent and +11.8per cent, respectively.

The Nigerian stock market in February 2026, has seen upward momentum amid impressive corporate earnings by some listed companies.

Analyzing by sectors, the NGX Industrial Goods Index (+4.8per cent), NGX Oil & Gas Index (+1.3per cent) and NGX Consumer Goods Index (+0.7per cent) advanced while the NGX Banking and Insurance indices declined.

The market breadth was strongly bullish, with 58 advancing stocks surpassing 23 declining counters. CAP, Daar Communication and May & Baker Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N90.20, N2.09 and N43.45 respectively, per share.

R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N13.89, while Zichis Agro Allied Industry, NAHCO, DEAP Capital Management & Trust up by 9.97 per cent each to close at N7.39, N150.00 and N7.50 respectively, per share.

On the other hand, Eunisell Interlinked led the losers’ chart by 9.98 per cent to close at N134.85, per share. Tripple Gee & Company followed with a decline of 8.90 per cent to close at N6.65, while Abbey Mortgage Bank declined by 8.03 per cent to close at N13.75, per share.

Austin Laz & Company depreciated by 7.41 per cent to close at N5.00, while Haldane McCall declined by 6.56 per cent to close at N3.99, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded declined by 18.72 per cent to 775.177 million units, valued at N27.916 billion, and exchanged in 65,960 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings topped the activity chart with 67.144 million shares valued at N1.547 billion. Zenith Bank followed with 46.242 million shares worth N3.432 billion, while Secure Electronic Technology traded 43.943 million shares valued at N47.868 million.

Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 39.373 million shares valued at N91.609 million, while Mutual Benefits Assurance sold 33.893 million shares worth N145.669 million.

On market outlook, United Capital Plc said, “the equity market is expected to remain positive but selective, with continued interest in Oil & Gas, Industrial stocks, ICT, Banking and Breweries, while weaker sentiment may persist in Consumer Goods and Insurance. Profit-taking after recent gains could moder