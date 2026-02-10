LEGEND Makes History with NGX Market Debut Excellence Win

Legend Internet Plc has won the Market Debut Excellence Award at the 2025 NGX Made of Africa Awards, hosted by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group.

A Statement for the company noted that the award is not only a significant corporate achievement, but also a strong validation of the trust placed in Legend by its investors and partners since its listing. The recognition signals that Legend’s market trajectory is aligning with the highest benchmarks within Africa’s capital markets.

Legend’s leadership described the achievement as a collective milestone, emphasizing that the company’s successful debut has been driven by disciplined execution, transparency, and a commitment to innovation. The award further reinforces Legend’s focus on sustainable expansion and value creation for shareholders.

Speaking at the ceremony, CEO Aisha Abdulaziz stated: “We are truly delighted to receive this award. It reflects the hard work of our team and our unwavering commitment to excellence. More importantly, it serves as both recognition and responsibility, a mandate to sustain this momentum, continue pushing boundaries, and consistently deliver value for our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

As the 2025 Made of Africa Awards conclude, Legend Internet Plc emerges with more than an accolade. It gains an important endorsement of its public-market performance and corporate strategy.

Listed on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on 24 April 2025, Legend Internet Plc operates at the forefront of last-mile fibre-optic broadband infrastructure, including FTTH and FTTR, alongside a growing portfolio of complementary digital services.