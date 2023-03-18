Alleged Attack Plot: PDP a Liar, Says Oyetola’s Aide

Yinka Kolawole in osogbo





Spokesperson to the immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, has described the claim by the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that a certain meeting was held at the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign office on Thursday to plan the attack the members of the PDP as not only outlandish but bogus.

In a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday, Omipidan said Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the Osun acting PDP chairman, and all those who sat down to put the content together, simply cooked up a lie to suit their satanic purpose.

“The first reaction was to ignore Dr. Adekunle and his co-travelers. But coming from the PDP at this critical time in our history, I am compelled to put the records straight.

“I have always said that some of the Osun PDP leaders and their handlers are liars. They strive on propaganda and cheap blackmail.

“A simple tracking of the immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola itinerary would make their lies and claims fall flat on their face.

“For the records, Oyetola was nowhere near the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office yesterday. Therefore, the PDP should provide another venue for the imaginary meeting purported to have been held on Thursday by Oyetola and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, where the purported plot to allegedly attack them was hatched. That is one.

“Two, from morning of Thursday, till about 8pm when Oyetola returned to Osogbo, he was busy canvassing for support for the APC candidates ahead of tomorrow’s election. The tour took him to Gbongan in Ayedade Local Government Area; Garage Olode in Ife-South Local Government Area; Ilesa in Ilesa-West and Ilesa-East Local Government Areas, where he was warmly received by the party’s loyalists and supporters.

“Incidentally, he got to Ilesa, around Brewery area by 5.21pm, and he did not leave Ilesa until around 8pm. Is it possible for the same person to be holding meeting in Osogbo from 6.30pm? Upon his arrival in Osogbo, he made straight for the residence of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Mrs. Grace Laoye-Ponle, where he met with party stakeholders from Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas. It was from there that he participated in a Special Radio Interview session which was simultaneously broadcast by five different Radio Stations. And the programme came to a close by 9pm. Oyetola retired to his country home in Iragbiji afterwards without stepping his feet on the premises of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office on Thursday.

“So, pray, where did this imaginary meeting take place? I am ashamed on behalf of the PDP chairman that with his level of education, he could append his signature on statement he knew every material content in it was false.

“These same elements were behind a false police public announcement, earlier today. I implore journalists to always be circumspect whenever they see anything from the PDP. They are just afraid of their shadows. What they are planning, which had since been busted, is what they are now accusing Oyetola and Omisore of,” Omipidan added.