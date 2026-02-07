2331 Lounge, Opens in Ibadan 

Charles Ajunwa

A new hospitality destination, 2331 Lounge, Hotel and Restaurant, has opened in the Mokola–Bodija axis of Ibadan, Oyo State, offering a blend of premium accommodation, fine dining and a relaxing social lounge under one roof.

Ms. Lola Olayinka, one of the directors of the establishment, said the idea behind 2331 was inspired by a vision to create a complete lifestyle destination where guests can relax comfortably in a refined environment.

According to her, the name 2331 reflects the personal stories of the two directors behind the project. She explained that “23” represents the 23rd of January, while “31” stands for the 31st day, both dates holding personal significance to the directors.

“The vision is to create a complete lifestyle destination where guests can sit comfortably, relax, and enjoy premium services in a refined environment,” Olayinka said.

She explained that Ibadan was deliberately chosen as the location for the business, noting that one of the directors is an indigene of the city and wanted to invest back into the community.

Mokola, in particular, was selected because of its popularity, accessibility and growing demand for quality hospitality services.

“Mokola is a very popular area in Ibadan. The location is accessible, visible and there are not many hotels around this end. So, the environment and demand made it a good fit for this kind of business,” she added.

Olayinka noted that 2331 Lounge, Hotel and Restaurant is designed to fill a gap in the hospitality market by combining quality accommodation, good food and a relaxing social lounge in one location.

“What we offer is a modern, non-traditional hospitality experience. It’s a three-in-one concept, quality accommodation, a good restaurant and a relaxing lounge, all under one roof,” she said.

The hotel features 14 tastefully furnished rooms, including standard rooms and larger Royal rooms, which offer enhanced space, bedding and premium finishes. Guests, she said, can expect comfort, privacy, quality meals and a calm yet lively atmosphere.

Adding a unique touch, the rooms are named after different countries around the world, a concept she said was designed to create a welcoming and memorable experience for guests.

“Some people love to see places they’ve visited or dream of visiting. When you see a room named Paris or another country, it creates excitement and makes guests feel welcome,” she explained.

On service delivery, Olayinka described the experience at 2331 as “premium comfort,” noting that the hotel operates with a professional and well-coordinated team committed to making every visit memorable.

“From the lounge to the restaurant and hotel, you experience a welcoming environment. 2331 is like a home away from home,” she said.

Beyond hospitality, the establishment has also contributed to job creation within the local community.

According to Olayinka, the hotel currently employs less than 20 staff, most of whom are residents of the area.

“This has really helped employment around here. Most of our staff are locally sourced, which means people in the community now have steady jobs and income,” she said.

She added that the management is committed to working with local suppliers, artisans and businesses as part of efforts to support community growth.

“We source many of our supplies locally in Ibadan. Supporting local businesses is important to us because Ibadan is a community on its own,” she noted.

Looking ahead, Olayinka said 2331 aims to contribute to boosting tourism and entertainment in Ibadan by introducing regular live music events, a concept she said is still uncommon among lounges in the area.

“We plan to host live band performances on the first and last Fridays of every month. It gives guests that home-like, live entertainment experience beyond just DJs,” she said.