Adrenalina Reiterates Commitment to SMEs Growth

Enterprise-based Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina has expressed its growth interest in the SMEs segments of the economy, as it kicked off business in Lagos.

The company listed its business focus as enhancing visibility, capacity building and facilitation of loans for smes operators registered on its platform.

At the official launch of the business in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Adrenalina, Chukwuerika Achum stressed that the organisation aimed to create an environment where budding creatives and entrepreneurs can freely work, innovate and collaborate.

He specified some of firm’s offerings as provision of working spaces and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers on a subscription basis, amongst other.

Speaking further, Achum said, “Africa is the next frontier for economic development, and its teeming youths are the key to the actualisation of a prosperous future. Therefore, we want to enhance the capacity of these young people to create and grow businesses.

“We are seeking to de-risk the process of setting up a business, by taking off the burden of capital requirements such as infrastructure and regulatory requirements. We are also providing financial structuring, helping business to get structured into entities that can access financing.”

Moreso, the company’s Head of Business Excellence, Tejumade Salami stated that the organisation places premium on delivering value to communities and members of the public, in addition to building businesses.

She disclosed that the organisation has unveiled series of initiatives, including a periodic podcast tagged- ‘Voltzzzz’ as part of efforts in achieving the organisation’s objectives.

Podcast co-host and the company’s Head of Customer Service Excellence, Hilda Edet explained further, “Voltzzzz a 30-minute interactive podcast that features celebrities from various fields discussing relevant topics. It can be accessed on digital hosting platforms such as Sound Cloud, and via the social media.

“With Voltzzzz, we are creating a social space to contribute positively to trending issues in the society. The discussions are not limited to the podcasts because members of our online community are also encouraged to participate. Through this we can receive feedback on our operations.”