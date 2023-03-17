Lagos Re-Arraigns Kidnap Kingpin, Evans, for Attempted Murder 

Wale Igbintade

Lagos State Government yesterday re-arraigned convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans, before a Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square over alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.

Evans was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus before Justice Ibironke Harrison.

They are facing five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State.

The case started denovo (anew) after the case file was transferred from Justice Adedayo Akintoye who is now retired.

Evans and his co-defendants were arraigned for allegedly kidnapping Chief James Uduji and collecting a ransom of $1.2millon.

They and others at large allegedly committed the offence on September 7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

The defendants were also accused of attempted murder by allegedly firing shots at Uduji and Donatus Nwoye, which hit him on the hand and also shot one Mr. Jereome Okezie on the hand and head.

When the matter came up for re-arraignment, Mr. H. Owokoniran announced his appearance for the prosecution, while Mr. Nelson Onyejiaka held the brief of Evans’ lawyer who was absent and also appeared for the second defendant.

Mr. A. K. Orajiuka, appeared for the third defendant, while Mr. Emmanuel Ochai appeared for the fourth defendant.

According to the prosecution, the offences committed contravened Sections 411, 271 (3) and 230 (A) of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Meanwhile, Justice Harrison has adjourned the case till May 3 and 4, 2023, for trial.