Greenwich Merchant Bank Unveils Women Network

To commemorate the International Women’s Day, Greenwich Merchant Bank has unveiled the Greenwich Women Network (GWN).

The Greenwich Women Network is conceptualised to support the women to deepen competence through mentoring, coaching and peer to peer knowledge exchange.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director Mr Bayo Rotimi noted that “the women have continued to play a pivotal role across functions and as an inclusive brand, focused on aggregating competencies and harnessing innate potentials, we have unveiled the Greenwich Women Network to further support the resilience, hard work and dedication of the women to our vision”.

As an institution, our mandate remains to build an inclusive workplace where equity and diversity are upheld as key components of business success, where women are enabled to fulfil their potentials and meaningfully contribute to the organization’s bottom line” Rotimi added.

Commenting on the network, the Company Secretary Omobola Makinde noted that “the launch of the Greenwich Women Network is particularly exciting for us because it provides a platform to support and nurture our women. Given that the bank has female representation at Board, Executive management and across the organization, the network will eventually become a holistic platform that advocates cohesive engagements within the group.”