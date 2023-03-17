Again, Bode George Expresses Support for Rhodes Vivour, Insists LP Candidate is ‘Omo Eko Pataki’

Segun James

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, yesterday threw his weight behind Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party governorship candidate for Lagos State.

By his endorsement of Rhodes-Vivour, George, the leader of the PDP in Lagos state has finally divorced himself from Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor), who is the PDP gubernatorial candidate in tomorrow’s election.



George, who made the public adoption of Rhodes-Vivour at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, said the endorsement signified a new dawn for the liberalisation of the State, even as he called the LP candidate an “Omo Eko Pataki.”.

He was however quickly to make it clear that he remains a member of the PDP.

“I remain an irredentist member of PDP,” he insisted.



He also made it clear that his endorsement of the LP guber candidate was under the auspices of the Lagos socio-cultural group, Omo Eko Pataki Group and not in his capacity as a member of the PDP.

He appealed to the teeming supporters present not to be deterred by the performance of ‘Oro rituals,’ in some part of the state, saying they should come out en masse and vote for the candidates of their choice.

“It is with a good sense of humility and responsibility that I make one final call to all compatriots of Lagos to stand united in our collective struggle to save the soul of our State.



“This is our finest hour to immortalie the memory of our dear son, the Late Engr. Funsho Williams. We must not let his contributions be in vain. On this premise, Omo Eko Pataki group, a new socio political movement, is born to ensure that our electoral process in Lagos will be free, fair and just. We insist on the use of Electronic transfer of results rather than the unreliable, archaic, manual system. ‘O to ge.’



“All registered voters must come out to cast their votes without fear. On this, I appeal to all security agencies to ensure protection of lives and properties of our people. All marauders and violent thugs must be arrested and be treated according to the laws of our land.

“The opportunity to liberate ourselves by the power of the Almighty God has arrived.

“To all victims of the recent spate of attacks and all those who have lost properties and their sources of livelihood during this period, rest assured that this will be revisited in the new era of a legally-elected democratic government.



“To all civil servants and pensioners, welcome to the dawn of a new era.

“It is pertinent to raise a germane issue about the appointee and surrogate of a presidential candidate who is presently the man in charge of information technology at INEC. Yesterday, the INEC spokesperson said there is no such person in their organisation.”

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain said: “My question is, is that fellow not a consultant/contractor for the ICT department in the INEC office? Mr. INEC spokesperson, be bold enough to tell the public what Mr. Femi Odubiyi is doing in the INEC office.”



He therefore appealed to INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, “to do the right thing and save Nigeria from being the butt of jokes in the comity of Nations.”

Reacting to his adoption, Rhodes-Vivour commended Bode George for endorsing his candidacy in Lagos gubernatorial poll, saying the PDP has remained a very strong opposition in the state.



While appreciating George for speaking the truth to the power, the LP candidate stressed that he joined the party to realise his ambition.

He stated that the glory of public schools would be brought back in the State if he is elected in as the next governor of the State.