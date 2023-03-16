Real Estate Developers, Okechukwu Endorse Sanwo-Olu for Second Term

A group of real estate developers in Eti-Osa Local Council Area of Lagos State and Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest have endorsed the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

They made this known during a meeting in Lagos state ahead of the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly election.

Addressing the hall, Cubana described Sanwo-Olu as a man who understands the importance of collaboration and has worked hard to create policies and initiatives that are designed to stimulate economic growth, especially in the real estate sector by cooperating with developers across the state.

Owing to Sanwo-Olu’s antecedents, the realtor pleaded with the residents of the state to re-elect the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for progress and continuity.

Meanwhile, the group of realtors noted that continuity has an essential role in the development of any state and economy.

According to the developers, electing an inexperienced person as governor would amount to gambling with the state’s progress.

One of the organisers, Mr. Iyke Kelvin Asogwa, said their understanding of the crucial role government plays in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure the needed economic development was part of the decision behind their campaign for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“Over the last four years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has worked tirelessly to create an environment that is business-friendly,” he added.

Kelvin insisted that in the real estate industry, the governor understands the challenges facing the sector in the state through his leadership and vision. “He has been able to work hard to ensure the issues are eliminated,” he added.