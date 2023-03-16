Dortmund Looks to Return to Winning Ways As They Welcome Koln 



By Davidson Abraham



With the UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists already confirmed, Juventus, Man United, Arsenal and Roma are all expected to book their place in the Europa League quarterfinals if there are no surprises thanks to aggregate advantages or home advantage as is the case for Arsenal. West Ham are similarly expected to advance into the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League thanks to their two-goal advantage going into the second leg.



Turkish Super League table toppers Galatasaray are likely to extend their lead at the top of the table when they visit Konyaspor on Friday. Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to beat Everton and Burnley in the premier League and FA Cup, respectively.



In Germany, A win against Koln at the Westfallen Stadium for Borussia Dortmund (who surprisingly dropped points against Schalke 04 last time out) will see them temporarily leapfrog Bayern Munich to the top spot. Bayern’s result on Sunday when they visit Leverkusen will determine if Dortmund retain their top spot or not. Anything other than defeat for Bayern will see Borussia Dortmund back at second spot. However, should Bayern Munich lose, Dortmund will be top of the table by a single point heading into the 26th match day of what is likely to be the most competitive Bundesliga season in over a decade.

Date Fixture Betting Tips

16-03-2023 Freiburg Vs Juventus 2x

16-03-2023 Real Betis Vs Man United Over 1.5

16-03-2023 Arsenal Vs Sporting CP 1

16-03-2023 Real Sociedad Vs Roma Over 1.5

16-03-2023 West Ham Vs Larnaca 1

17-03-2023 Konyaspor Vs Galatasaray 2x

18-03-2023 Chelsea Vs Everton 1

18-03-2023 Man City Vs Burnley 1

18-03-2023 Dortmund Vs Koln 1

18-03-2023 Bochum Vs Leipzig 2x