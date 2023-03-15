Monarch, Community Applaud Ekiti Deputy Speaker for Facilitating School Hall

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti​

The Onigbemo of Igbemo Ekiti, Oba Adewumi Daramola and other stakeholders have hailed the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, for facilitating the construction of a multipurpose hall at Oloketuyi Memorial Grammar School in the town.

The monarch, the school management, the old students association, the parents-teachers association and the Ekiti State Community Development Agency (EKSCDA) authorities said the project would not have been possible without the efforts of the deputy speaker.

At the inauguration of the new hall, they poured encomium on Jamiu​ for taking the case to EKSCDA and going further to pay the counterpart fund for the project.

The rehabilitated maternity building at the health centre, which was also an EKSCDA-assisted project, was inaugurated in the community to benefit the people.

Shortly after unveiling the project, Oba Daramola said Igbemo is lucky to have Jamiu and other illustrious indigenes. He also lauded the Ekiti State Government through EKSCDA for making the project a reality.

Oba Daramola urged the deputy speaker and other well-placed indigenes of Igbemo to help facilitate employment for qualified young men and women from the town in the state and federal agencies to give them economic empowerment.

The General Manager of EKSCDA, Mr Yemi Alatise, said the agency has more than 600 requests from villages, communities and towns and it was a privilege for Igbemo Ekiti to be considered for the school hall project.

Alatise urged the school management, teachers and students to take ownership of the project and use it very well, noting that the agency would be monitoring how the facility is being put into use.

The President of the Oloketuyi Memorial Grammar School Old Students Association, Hon. Oladipupo Ige, thanked Jamiu for sacrificing to pay the counterpart fund for the new school hall project.

The President of the Igbemo Development Association, Chief Bola Olowosejeje, urged the town’s people to vote massively to ensure the re-election of the deputy speaker back to the House of Assembly for him to do more.

He also lauded the deputy speaker for his role in ensuring the elevation of the Onigbemo to the status of Grade ‘A’ Oba and siting the headquarters of Ifedara Local Council Development Area in the town.

The principal of the school, Mrs Florence Abe, said conducting examinations was a challenge before building the hall and commended the deputy speaker for coming to the school’s rescue.

In his remarks, Jamiu​ urged the entire people of Igbemo Ekiti to take ownership of the project and not allow the facility to deteriorate.

He revealed that he discovered the need for a new school hall because he was moved by the derelict and crumbling status of the former structure, which prompted his decision to make representation to EKSCDA.

“We want to appreciate EKSCDA for counting us worthy because it is not every application that is considered because they normally have several applications,” said Jamiu. “This hall cost N15 million, and the counterpart fund was paid. We will apply for more projects, but I want us to use this project very well, take ownership of it and ensure its maintenance.